North Tipperary domestic violence service says new awareness campaign is hugely important

With Gardaí reporting a 20% increase in the number of domestic violence cases, a local service is reminding those in need that they’re still available.

A new website, stillhere.ie, and an awareness campaign have now been launched nationally.

Ascend, based in North Tipperary, say they welcome this move as it comes at a critical time when many people might feel trapped in abusive situations because of the lockdown.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Kathleen Maher from Ascend says there needs to be a community response to this as well:

“They may not have access to phones, they may not be able to ring to get help. You know, [some people ask] “why doesn’t she just leave and walk out?” She may not be able to do that.

“So, if you do see anyone in distress, call the Gardaí. Don’t hesitate to call 999. If you know a friend who you may fear may be in an abusive situation – check in on them and see how they’re doing.”