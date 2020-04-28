North Tipperary Coronavirus support group note a drop in demand

Upwards of 100 people have been helped by a Covid-19 community support team in North Tipperary.

‘Coronavirus Community Assistance – North Tipp’ has noted a drop in demand over the last week, but it has made an estimated 300-400 callouts to people in need since the beginning of the outbreak.

One of the organisers, Damian O’Donoghue, says the vast majority of callouts have related to food deliveries, but he says there’s also been an increased demand for social visits:

“It’s 90% groceries actually, and some prescription pick-ups. We’ve had calls for smaller jobs like to post letters.

“Actually we’ve got a few calls in the last week where people just want to speak to somebody. So, we’ve sent volunteers just to stand in their gardens, three metres away, just to have a chat with them.”