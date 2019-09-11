North Tipp residents urged to back campaign for reopening Nenagh ED

The Mid-West Hospital Campaign is set to hold an event this Saturday in Nenagh as they look to end overcrowding at UHL.

The group are also hoping to reverse cuts to services in public hospitals and re-open the Nenagh Emergency Department.

It comes as there are 73 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, where campaign members will take to the streets with petitions to be given to Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Damian O’Donoghue, who’s involved in organising Saturday’s event, explains what they’re hoping to achieve.