North Tipp groups can avail of discounted energy audits

North Tipperary based community groups are being offered a chance to have an energy audit carried out for a much reduced cost.

Tipperary Energy Agency, in partnership with the NTLP, will conduct the inspection worth €1,500 for €500.

The energy audit will determine potential saving opportunities which could be made in the community group or sports clubs building in North Tipp.

Once it’s complete they may then be eligible for up to 75% grant funding to carry out the recommended energy efficient upgrades on the property.

North Tipperary communities can also avail of a subsidised District Heating Feasibility Study worth €5,000 carried out on their community for only €750.

There are only 12 of these energy audits and 5 feasibility studies up for grabs so interested groups should get in touch with Tipperary Energy Agency on 052-7443090.