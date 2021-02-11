Non Take Up of Vaccine Could Affect Employment Potential

A Tipperary Nursing Home Director is warning healthcare staff who don’t avail of the Covid vaccine, that they could be risking their future employment potential.

It comes as managers at two Dublin nursing homes organised raffles and cash prizes as part of their efforts to encourage staff to get the vaccine.

However, the director of nursing at the homes says she believes the vaccines should be mandatory as there are still over 30 staff members who’ve opted not to get vaccinated.

While officials have reported very high vaccination rates among nursing home residents and staff, only a small number of staff have turned down the jabs.

Sandra Farrell is Director at Patterson’s Nursing Home in Roscrea, speaking to Tipp FM she says staff need to think of the future implications of not getting the vaccine. She warned that having the vaccine will affect their future employment prospects and says that already, recruitment firms are demanding that staff are vaccinated before being put forward for consideration.

Also speaking on Tipp Today, Employment Law Expert Alan Hickey says that people have the right to refuse the vaccine and he doesn’t expect the Government will make it mandatory due to constitutional law.