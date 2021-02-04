‘No public service obligation’ to maintain Dublin-Limerick Expressway service

The National Transport Authority has said there’s no public service obligation for Bus Éireann to maintain the Dublin-Limerick Expressway service.

There has been much local criticism after the company announced last year its intention to cut Expressway services, including the X12 serving Nenagh and Roscrea, and the X8 serving Cahir and Cashel.

The X8 services have been saved, albeit on a temporary and slightly reduced schedule, but the X12 route has been cut.

Appearing at the Oireachtas Transport Committee, Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham, explained their input to the decisions:

“We’ve assessed that along the X12 route, serving towns such as Nenagh, Roscrea and Portlaoise, that there is sufficient services remaining serving those towns, such that there isn’t a public service obligation for us to put in additional services.

“In terms of the X20 and X8, we determined that there were locations that there remained a public service obligation (to maintain the service).”