No opening date for 40 new hospital beds in Clonmel

The new 40 bed modular unit in South Tipperary General Hospital has so far cost over €8.6 million with no opening date in sight.

While this will alleviate overcrowding, Deputy Mattie McGrath raised concerns about the spend so far and is anxious about when it will open.

It is hoped this unit will take on some of the burden from overcrowding, as South Tipperary General is one of the five worst affected hospitals.

Deputy McGrath told Tipp FM News it needs to be opened sooner rather than later, but that staffing the unit is also going to be an issue.