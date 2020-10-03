No further cases of COVID detected in South Tipperary nursing home

No further cases of Covid-19 have been detected in a local nursing home.

Earlier this week, Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir wrote to the families of residents, advising them that two staff members had tested positive and the home would be closing to visitors for two weeks.

They were also awaiting three more test results but they have now come back negative.

54 staff members in total were tested with 52 of those negative.

The two positive cases were asymptomatic and are self-isolating.

The nursing home has again moved to reassure people that they continue to do their utmost to protect residents.