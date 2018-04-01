Its no April Fools you could be €250,000 richer in Tipp

The owner of the Thurles store that sold the latest Tipperary Lotto win initially wondered was it an April Fools.

Somebody is now a quarter of a million euro richer today after scooping the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from last night’s draw.

The winning ticket- a quick pick was bought in Centre at Stradavoher in Thurles.

Shop owner Eugene Dwyer said its their first big lotto win and they are over the moon but some customers think they were codding them given the day that’s in it.

The winning numbers are 10, 11, 26, 31, 40, 42 and the bonus of 9

Its the latest in a series of Lotto wins in Tipperary – the largest being a 7.5 milion euro jackpot also sold in Thurles last November while there were wins of 500,000, 250,000 and a 100,000 in Borrisokane, and Clonmel