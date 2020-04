There are nine people with Covid-19 being treated in Intensive Care Units in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and South Tipperary General Hospital according to latest figures.

HSE stats, collected last night, show seven patients in critical care in UHL, with two more in the Clonmel facility.

Nationally, there are 138 people with confirmed cases receiving critical care, down from a high of 160 on April 9th. There are currently 142 vacant critical care beds in the system.