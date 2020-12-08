Nine further Covid-19 cases in Tipperary as vaccine priority list outlined

215 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health this evening, including nine in Tipperary.

The county’s Covid-19 incidence rate over the last two weeks now stands at 81 cases per 100,000 people, only marginally higher than the national average.

Donegal and Kilkenny continue to have the highest rates of infection in the country, while Kerry, Westmeath, Wexford and Leitrim all have incidence rates below 30 cases per 100,000 people.

One more Covid-19 related death has also been announced this evening.

We are still waiting for approval for the rollout of any vaccine but the Health Minister has now revealed who will be first in line to get it.

Those over the age of 65 in long term care facilities will be top of the list. This is followed by frontline healthcare workers in contact with patients and then people over the age of 70.

Following that will be other healthcare workers, those aged between 65 and 69 with medical conditions and key workers which is yet to be defined. Teachers and factory workers are further down the list.

The vaccine will be free.

A 90-year-old Irish granny became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine this morning.

Margaret Keenan, who’s from Enniskillen, had the injection at University Hospital Coventry at around 6:30am.