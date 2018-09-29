Newport Rugby to unveil community pitch

A new Community Rugby Pitch is being officially unveiled at Rockvale Park Newport on Sunday.

The club are holding a sports day with plenty to do for kids of all ages.

That’s followed by a charity rugby game between Newport RFC “Ninjas”, made up of retired Newport players, and the renowned Limerick “Leprecauns”.

Events start at 12 midday with festivities set to be at fever pitch at around 3pm.

John Delaney, President of Newport Rugby Club, says the referee on the day will be Six Nations official Andy Brace – and there’ll be some other famous faces in attendance also…