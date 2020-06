A 13-year-old girl has been found safe and well after an earlier search in Newport.

Gardai have given the update on Aoife Kidman, who had been missing from her home in the town since the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Rescue 115 helicopter along with Gardaí, Civil Defence and various rescue teams had been involved in the search.

Gardaí are thanking the public for their assistance with the search.