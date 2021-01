A Tipperary baby was one of the first born at University Maternity Hospital Limerick this New Year’s Day.

Mum Weronika Wroblewska, gave birth to baby daughter Alexandra at 00.49am.

Weronika and dad Rafal live in Newport.

Alexandra weighed a healthy 3kg on delivery – she has one older brother, Oliver.

A total of six babies, all girls, were delivered between midnight 7am on New Year’s Day, the first at 00.04am.