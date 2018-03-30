Newman favourite to be added to FG ticket in Tipperary

With just 6 votes separating Mary Newman and Garrett Ahearn at the recent Fine Gael selection convention – it’s thought the Cashel-woman may be added to the ticket for the next general election.

While no official confirmation has been made, Ms Newman told Tipp FM that there were discussions following that vote.

In the meantime she’s set to contest the Seanad by-election against Leo Varadkar’s preferred candidate.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Mary Newman said that while there have been discussions, Fine Gael are fully behind Garrett Ahearn.