Newly elected Tipp Cathaoirleach pledges to do all he can

Tipperary County Council’s new Cathaoirleach Cllr Mattie Ryan Coole has pledged to do all he can for the people of the county following his election.

He was appointed chair of the Nenagh Municipal District last week, and has now taken the chains of the full council also.

The Fianna Fáil representative from Kilcommon says getting good broadband is one of the most important issues in the county, and is working towards ensuring all those in the Premier have high-speed, good quality internet.

Cllr Ryan says it’s a great honour to take over as Cathaoirleach…