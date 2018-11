An event will take place in South Tipperary tomorrow morning to mark the centenary of the ending of World War 1.

An Armistice Day commemoration ceremony is planned for Newcastle.

Organised by the Newcastle Historical Society it will be held at the World War 1 memorial in the village at 10.15.

A plaque to mark the occasion will be unveiled.

Thomas Burnell is an historian based in Tipperary, his work shows that the amount of Irish that died in the Great War was drastically underestimated.