Newcastle Community Council launch fundraising campaign for expansion of local hall

The local community council in the village of Newcastle has appealed to the Minister for Rural and Community Development to re-examine their funding approval for works on the local hall.

They were granted €140,000 in 2019 to renovate and extend the building under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

However Covid-19 scuppered fundraising plans to come up with the €35,000 the local community was expected to contribute.

Marian O’Dwyer from the community council says they are hoping to avail of a change in the rules since their grant was approved.

“When we applied in 2019 we had to come up with 20% balance funding but if you applied in 2020 you only had to come up with 10% funding.”

“So we wrote to Minister Heather Humphreys seeking the extra 10% and we’re awaiting a reply from the Minister.”

In the meantime a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the project.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/newcastle-community-hall