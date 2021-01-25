New year surge in Tipp PUP recipients shows signs of levelling off

The recent surge in people in Tipperary receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment seems to have levelled off.

The number of people receiving the State assistance in Tipp this week is 12,803 – which is 82 percent higher than the total on Christmas week.

However, it’s only a marginal increase on last week’s total (12,747) – suggesting that the number of new workers requiring the PUP may be easing.

Nationally, 475,000 people are receiving the PUP this week as well as almost 190,000 people who were on the Live Register at the end of December.