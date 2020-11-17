New Unit for Nenagh Hospital Still On Track

A new clinical assessment unit at Nenagh Hospital remains on track for completion in the first quarter of next year.

UL Hospitals Group has issued an update on the ongoing one-and-a-half million euro project.

Work began in late September on the project which will add 11 outpatient clinic rooms to the campus, as well as a new patient changing room and waiting room for the X-ray department.

The aim is to enhance facilities for outpatients in Nenagh in the long term, taking the pressure off the main regional unit at University Hospital Limerick.

A statement from UL Hospitals Group says that the walls of the new unit are now standing and that the roof is due to be poured in the coming days.

The project, which involves a rapid build steel frame system, remains on target for completion in the first quarter of next year.