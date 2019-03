A new text alert system will be launched in mid-Tipp tomorrow night.

It’s part of efforts to tackle crime in the Upperchurch – Drombane area following a number of break-ins.

The crime prevention officer in the Tipperary Garda Division – Sgt Tom Dwyer – will be among those attending the launch.

Chairman of the organising committee Michael Bourke says the text alert system works well if people get involved.