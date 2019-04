A Clonmel shopping district is set for some new tenants.

Remcoll Ltd – the managing company of units in Market Place – have been granted planning permission to develop a new medical centre in the building once occupied by Elvery’s .

Meanwhile, the Musgrave Group is being asked to discuss the future of the former SuperValu site.

Possible options for the site were discussed at a recent meeting of the Clonmel District Borough Council as Councillor Siobhan Ambrose explains.