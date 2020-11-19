New start for Stannix Home in Thurles as housing works set to begin

Work is to begin imminently on a new supported living project in Thurles.

Funding has been secured for the €3.7 project which will see 19 housing units developed at Stannix Home on the Dublin Road.

It’s hoped that contractors will be on site to begin work as soon as the next couple of weeks, while it has an 18 month scheduled timeline for completion.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Séamus Hanafin is thanking the Thurles Lions Club for their work in getting the project over the line:

“I’m delighted that the final part of that process has now come to the end. They’re after getting final approval for a budget of over €3.7 million.

“They’re about to appoint a contractor, hopefully there’ll be a contractor onsite in the next few weeks and we’ll see that building regenerated to produce 19 units there for single-bed or double-bed units for exactly the kind of units that are needed in Thurles and we’ll see that building in use again for generations to come.”