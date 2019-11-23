New sculpture outside Colaiste Mhuire

A new piece of art is now in place outside Colaiste Mhuire in Thurles for all to enjoy.

It is a 2.5 meter high wooden sculpture called Enbarr of the Flowing Mane, based on the horse from the Tir na nOg legend.

It was worked on over the course of two years by Transition Year students, along with local artist Philip Quinn.

The piece also has a time capsule, which will be opened in twenty years.

Principal Denis Quinn spoke to Tipp FM News about what kind of things people can expect to find inside the capsule in twenty years time.