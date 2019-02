Proposed works on the notorious Latteragh Bends between Borrisoleigh and Nenagh have moved a step closer.

The project has moved from the Part 8 stage to design with Compulsory Purchase Orders for lands around the road being processed.

An Oral hearing on the matter is then expected to be heard in the Autumn.

The proposed €14 million euro scheme for Latteragh will create a new road and eliminate the bends on the Nenagh to Thurles road.