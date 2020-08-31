New pub and restaurant opens in Tipperary despite pandemic

Despite the pandemic, a new pub and restaurant in Tipperary opened for the first time at the weekend.

De Róiste’s Bar and Restaurant in Ballinderry has opened its doors to the public in the building of the old Elsie Hogan’s pub in the village.

Owner DJ Roche says a difficult future awaits non-food serving pubs, and he’s focusing on establishing a restaurant which can meet Covid-19 guidelines from the start.

He says that as a new business, they’ve been able to concentrate on adapting to regulations straight away:

“All our staff are trained up to every standard we can get them to. We have our sanitation points all over, and our distancing.

I think the beauty of this old building is it allows us enough room and enough access points to do it safely whereas a lot of buildings aren’t in that position and we still have quite a number we can fit into the restaurant.”