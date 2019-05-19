New measures needed to tackle fly tippers

Measures to tackle fly tipping are needed in the north of the county.

That was the view of many councillors in the Nenagh Municipal District, who vented their frustrations at the epidemic of illegal dumping in North Tipp.

Cllr Ger Darcy was one of those calling for a more aggressive approach to the issue.

The Fine Gael Rep. explained that the community field in Ardcroney is routinely abused by dumpers with children often playing near broken glass.

He wants CCTV schemes to be expanded to deter fly tippers.