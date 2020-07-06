New look Junction Festival off to a flying start

The organisers of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival are being praised for their efforts in adapting to become an online showcase of talent.

The schedule of events has been turned into a virtual festival, underway since the weekend and continuing until this Sunday.

Poet Eileen Acheson is coordinator of Wednesday night’s online event ‘The Boatman’s Nature’, in which writers and poets look at the nature surrounding Clonmel.

She’s full of praise for the work done by organisers to keep the event going during the pandemic.

“We got each other through really in many ways – the radio programmes, the newspapers, good old fashioned books, all the events online.”

“And I couldn’t say enough for Cliona Maher and Colin Everett and the team. The rollout I believe for these festivals is 18 months really – they had to turn around in March and reinvent and they have knocked it out of the park.”

Full details can be found on www.junctionfestival.com