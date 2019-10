A significant step has been taken towards securing a new library in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council made an initial application for funding almost two years ago as the first part of the process which has now been approved.

The existing library in Mick Delahunty Square was constructed in 1987.

Cathaoirleach of the local authority and Clonmel based Councillor Michael Murphy says there will be no delay in moving on to the next phase.