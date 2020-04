The Government has announced a new initiative between An Post and independent booksellers.

It has introduced a special rate of €2.95 per package for posting books up to 10 kilograms.

Assistant Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan, says it has been a challenging environment for booksellers.

She said that many are now offering an online service and bookshops can avail of the special postal rate by entering a special promo code in An Post’s online shop.