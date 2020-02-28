New Gardaí for Tipperary stations

Twelve new members of An Garda Síochána are now being allocated to Tipperary.

They graduated from the Garda Training College in Templemore this day last week.

The new probationary Gardaí will be divided across three stations in Tipperary.

Five of them are going to Thurles Garda Station, and they come from Clare, Roscommon and Kerry;

Four are going to be stationed in Tipperary Town, coming from Galway and Clare;

And the remaining three – who come from Limerick and Cork – will be in Clonmel.

Of the 12 new recruits, 10 are men and two are women.

Meanwhile, a dozen Tipperary natives also graduated last week.

They’re now heading for the likes of neighbouring divisions Kilkenny/Carlow, Limerick and Laois/Offaly, as well as Wexford, Kildare and Dublin.