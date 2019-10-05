New Garda model will bring better service to Premier County

Tipperary’s Chief Superintendent promises a better service, specialist units and more resources for the county under the new operating model for An Garda Síochana.

The new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialist services in local areas.

These specialist services include the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime.

While complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart says the interview process is underway.