There’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Gaelscoil Chluain Meala.

The Department of Education has approved the tendering process for a new building for the school which was established 24 years ago.

The school has gone from strength to strength buts its accommodation is substandard, overcrowded and accepted as being not fit for purpose.

Local TD Seamus Healy says it’s taken a long time but the pupils and staff can now look forward to improved conditions.