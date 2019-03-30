New footpath to increase tourism for Cashel’s famine graveyard

Cashel could be looking at another tourism highlight.

The town will hopefully see an increase in tourist numbers to Saint Mark’s Famine Graveyard with the construction a new footpath.

The proposal was made at the recent meeting of Tipperary/Cashel Municipal District – subject to landowner agreements it will be included in future work schemes.

The new footpath follows the construction of the popular Hore Abbey – Golden Road loop walk and is necessary for tourists and locals alike according to Councillor Michael Fitzgerald.