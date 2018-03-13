New Family Resource Centre for North Tipperary

The announcement was made by Dr. Katherine Zappone and Tusla’s Chief Operations Officer, Jim Gibson, following additional funding being provided to Tusla in 2018.

There are currently three resource centres in Tipp – in Cashel, Tipperary Town and Thurles- with North Tipp being identified as demographically worthy of new facilities.

The centres provide supports to families such as family support work, counselling, education, training courses, and youth groups.

The location of the centre has yet to be established.

Tusla spokesperson Eifion Williams says they will need to assess the area and its needs before they chose a location.