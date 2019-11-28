New charity to provide house for parents of babies in neonatal unit

A new charity, Grace’s Place, will provide Tipperary parents of babies in the neonatal unit in Limerick Maternity Hospital with a room free of charge to stay in.

Paying to stay somewhere while a baby is sick can put extra financial strain and worry on parents.

Charity founder Pauline Gabbet said this will make life a little bit easier for parents of babies in the neonatal unit.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Pauline said this house will be a real comfort for parents who would otherwise be travelling to and from Limerick every day to see their baby.