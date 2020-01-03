New car registrations in Tipperary were down significantly last year

There was an almost 11% reduction in new car registrations in Tipperary compared with a fall of 7% nationally.

2,970 new vehicles were registered in the Premier County in 2019 compared with 3,326 the previous year.In all there were 117,100 new car registrations in Ireland over the last 12 months.

Electric car sales rose to 3,444 in 2019 up from 1,233 the previous year.However diesel was still the most popular engine choice in 2019.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry Brian Cooke said this is not surprising.

