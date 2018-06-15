New bill allowing breweries to sell alcohol welcomed in Tipp

A new bill which would see breweries allowed sell alcohol is being warmly welcomed in Tipperary.

The Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Bill 2016 was first proposed by Tipperary TD Alan Kelly, and is due to go through the Dáil next week.

It would see licences granted for the sale of alcohol at craft breweries and distilleries between 10am and 6pm.

The White Gypsy Brewery has been in operation in Templemore since 2008.

Jamie Groome from the Brewery is hopeful they’ll feel the benefits soon…