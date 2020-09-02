New Agriculture Minister appointed as Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill, misses out

Charlie McConalogue has been named as the new Agriculture Minister.

The Donegal TD, who was previously Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture Spokesperson, succeeds Dara Calleary, who resigned over last month’s Oireachtas golf society dinner controversy.

He’s the third person to hold the position since the government was formed at the end of June.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin nominated the new Agriculture Minister in the Dáil this afternoon.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill had also thrown his name into the hat for consideration for the role.

Speaking to Tipp FM News this afternoon, he says he’s disappointed for himself but happy for Deputy McConalogue:

“Ah yeah look, I would be personally disappointed but Charlie McConalogue will make an excellent job of Minister for Agriculture. He was spokesman in the last Dáil and I was junior spokesman and we had a very good working relationship.

“I wish Charlie all the best. Obviously, from a personal point of view, I would have liked to get the job, but Charlie has been appointed by the Taoiseach and I respect the Taoiseach’s prerogative that it’s his choice.

“I respect that and I wish Deputy McConalogue the very best of luck in his new position.”