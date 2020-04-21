Network of expert support teams established for nursing homes in Tipperary

A network of expert support teams has been established in the south-east to help residential facilities for the elderly.

The HSE and South East Community Healthcare says these support teams include staff from acute hospitals and community healthcare services.

They also say the move recognises the challenges that private nursing homes are facing in the south east – which covers south Tipperary as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

The teams are led by experienced nurse managers and include senior staff from acute hospitals and the community service, including consultant geriatricians from South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel.

Janette Dwyer of South East Community Healthcare says that all private nursing home and residential care facilities in the region have been contacted by a member of the local clinical support teams.

The support offered so far has included expert advice, support for management, supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and assistance in sourcing staff.

Two clusters of Covid-19 cases have been reported in nursing homes in the region so far, with a further two in residential institutions.