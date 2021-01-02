Nenagh’s Ben Healy to start for Munster this evening

Nenagh’s Ben Healy starts for Munster tonight in their clash with Ulster.

The meeting of the two provinces in the PRO14 takes place in Kingspan stadium this evening.

Healy is making his first appearance since injuring his shoulder against Harlequins in the champions cup last month.

Cahir’s Tommy O’Donnell is named among the substitutes for Munster.

Going into the game, both sides are unbeaten in the Guinness PRO14 this season, with Ulster having won all nine games and Munster winning their first seven games of the campaign.

Kick-off from Belfast is at quarter-past-5.