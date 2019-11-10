Nenagh woman honoured by UL

One in Four CEO, Maeve Lewis has received the University of Limerick 2019 Alumni Award for Outstanding Contribution to Society.

The University cites the Nenagh native’s work in One in Four to end the trauma of childhood sexual abuse.

It adds she created a cultural shift in Irish society on attitudes and perceptions to sexual abuse that will make Ireland a safer place for children.

The University also acknowledges Maeve’s international work in post conflict situations and her contribution to the International Criminal Court as an expert witness in sexual trauma.