Nenagh Municipal District is being urged to consider including the “Rialto” as part of plans for the town’s “Historic Quarters”, if the building goes up for sale.

The old cinema is currently owned by Sheehan’s Hardware but that company is constructing a new premises on Martyr Road.

Clr Hughie McGrath has been a driving force behind developing the historic quarter which includes Nenagh Castle and the old jail.

He feels The Rialto could really complement these plans.