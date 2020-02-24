Nenagh upgrade works to go to tender

Works in the centre of Nenagh, incorporating a new public car park, are expected to be completed by November.

Councillors in Nenagh Municipal District have given their backing to the upgrade of the junction at Mitchel Street and Emmet Place, and the project is now ready to go to tender.

It will see three vacant buildings demolished at the junction to allow for widening of the road, installation of footpaths and the construction of an 18 space car park.

Director of Roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, says it will also allow for better traffic management in the town.

“We feel that development will totally open up the area there, it will open up views of the castle and it will allow for development of some derelict buildings there on Emmet Place and will enhance the whole area. It will also facilitate the one-way system that’s part of the traffic management plan to allow traffic to flow around there.”

