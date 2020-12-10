Nenagh SVP facing €30,000 bill this Christmas

The President of Saint Vincent de Paul in Nenagh says they’re experiencing a 33% surge in demand for help this Christmas.

Like many charities, the service has seen a significant drop in income this year but demand for services is even greater than this time last year.

President of Nenagh SVP, Harry Martin, says it’s likely to cost €30,000 to run the service over the Christmas period.

He’s asking people to volunteer or donate any money they can over the next few weeks.

“Overall I would say we will have about €30,000 worth of costs covering the demands of people of the area looking for help this Christmas.”

“We continue on after Christmas into January, February, March, through the summer and back into Christmas again – it’s non-stop.”