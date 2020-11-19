Nenagh streets reopen following exam of bicycle collision scene

Three streets in Nenagh have reopened this afternoon.

Sarsfield Street, Emmet Place and Mitchel Street were closed overnight after a man in his 40s came off his bike on Sarsfield Street at about 3.20 yesterday afternoon.

He suffered serious head injuries and continues to receive care at University Hospital Limerick.

A forensic examination of the scene was completed this morning and the roads have reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, including those with dash-cam footage.