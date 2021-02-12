Nenagh Shannondoc service moves across town

The out-of-hours GP service in Nenagh has been relocated from its original location at Nenagh General Hospital.

Shannondoc has moved this week to a more spacious unit at Wilton Medical Centre in Gortlandroe, near the HSE’s Derg Centre.

Dr Pat Harrold is a staff doctor with the out-of-hours service. He says it’s a welcome relocation for the people of north Tipperary:

“This is good news. It’s a new home for the out-of-hours service. It’s about twice the size of the old place. It has a spacious reception area, three treatment rooms, staff and public toilet facilities. There’ll be a lot more room there. There’s ample parking. It’s handy off the motorway.”