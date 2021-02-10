Nenagh set to be the site for Covid Vaccination Hub

Nenagh is set to be the site for one of 40 National Covid-19 vaccination hubs which are due to be set up.

The IMO discussed the plans in a meeting of GP’s last night, with the Pfizer vaccine expected to be rolled out gradually to half a million people from Monday.

Its understood plans involve the setting up of three urban centers in Dublin, Cork and Galway, along with 40 regional hubs spread throughout the country.

The centers will be run by GPs and nurses with the finer details still to be ironed out.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Nenagh GP Pat Harrold said they are hoping the programme will run smoothly.