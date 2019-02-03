Nenagh rodent problem leads to calls for discounted rates

Management at Tipperary County Council are being urged to give some leeway to Nenagh ratepayers who had to deal with an increased rodent problem over the past year.

There’s been extensive work to replace the sewerage network in the town coupled with water and gas works which has lead to the increased movement of the four legged creatures because their traditional nesting sites were affected.

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris says the problems have been resolved but its been costly for the businesses concerned.

