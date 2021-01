A protest took place in Nenagh yesterday following the release from jail of a man who was convicted of raping a pensioner in the town in 2005.

Joseph Cummins from St Joseph’s Park in the town served 13 years in prison for the attack on the 75 year old – he was released from prison on New Year’s Eve.

A large number of people gathered outside the house yesterday demanding that he leave the area.

Gardaí say the group dispersed around 8 o’clock last night.